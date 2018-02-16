Suspect charged with robbing man in parking garage while armed

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested a man Friday and charged him in connection with a December armed robbery.

According to online information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, 27-year-old Drake Edward Hill faces counts of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm or ammo by a convicted felon.

An incident report from the MBPD states the robbery happened on Dec. 2 at a parking garage in the 2600 block of North Ocean Boulevard.

The victim said he was walking down to the ground level from the second floor to let his dog use the bathroom. He was then approached by a man, who stuck a handgun into the lower right part of his stomach and said, “give me everything,” the report stated.

According to the victim, he gave the thief everything in his pockets.

“The suspect then grabbed his pants to ensure that he had everything off of him,” the report stated.

According to police, the suspect then ran toward Kings Highway from 26th Avenue North.

The victim gave law enforcement a description of the suspect and a search of the area was conducted, but the person was not found at the time.

