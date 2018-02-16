Jury finds man not guilty of murder for 2014 shooting death in Loris

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man charged with murder for the death of a 21-year-old man in Loris in 2014 was found not guilty by a jury Thursday.

Deterris Marquiz Nequa Bellamy was one of four suspects arrested in connection with the shooting death of Dashadre Jacorey Sampson on November 5, 2014. Bellamy was charged with murder, and was found not guilty Thursday afternoon after a week-long trial, court officials confirmed.

Police found Sampson's body at an abandoned home off Bennett Loop in Loris on November 5 following a tip.

Officials originally said that Sampson was shot once, however, warrants later released indicated that Sampson was shot multiple times, and died of injuries sustained in the shooting. Authorities believe someone dumped his body at the location where it was found.

Horry County police captured Deterris Marquiz Nequa Bellamy on Tuesday, November 11, 2014. He was caught following the arrest of Emericka Jackson, also charged with murder for the death of Sampson.

Related Story:

The murder charge against Jackson is still pending, according to court records. Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said under state law, 16-year-old Jackson will be tried as a adult.

Michael Xavier Forti, 18, and Brittany Jean Woody, 19, have been charged with obstruction of justice in connection with the case, according to Lt. Jamie Debari with the Horry County Police Department.

Bellamy was granted an $80,000 bond in December of 2014.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.