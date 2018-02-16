WATCH LIVE: Justice Dept. announces indictments against Russians for election meddling

A man charged with murder for the death of a 21-year-old man in Loris in 2014 was found not guilty by a jury. Deterris Marquiz Nequa Bellamy was one of four suspects arrested in connection with the shooting death of Dashadre Jacorey Sampson on November 5, 2014.More >>
Conway police are investigating after the Conway National Bank, located at the corner of Cultra and North Main Street, was robbed Thursday morning.More >>
A Georgetown County school opened as usual Friday after law enforcement determined there was no immediate threat.More >>
Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue are at the scene of a single-family house fire at 896 Pinetops Drive, according to a tweet from HCFR.More >>
A man has been arrested after posting false information regarding a threat at Cheraw High School and Long Middle School on Facebook, according to information from the Cheraw Police Department.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.More >>
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.More >>
Wednesday's shooting was the 17th incident of gunfire at a U.S. school this year.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.More >>
Southern states have been especially hard hit ,with 24 of the pediatric deaths taking place in eight southern states.More >>
Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.More >>
