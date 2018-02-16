WATCH LIVE: Justice Dept. announces indictments against Russians for election meddling

WASHINGTON DC (WMBF/NBC) - The Justice Department is holding a news conference to announce indictments against 13 Russian nationals and three Russian organizations who are accused of violating U.S. criminal laws to interfere with American elections and the political process.

Charges include conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. Read the latest details here.

