No injuries reported after house fire in Horry Co.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue battled a fire at a double-wide trailer at 896 Pinetops Drive Friday, according to information from HCFR.

According to Mark Nugent with HCFR, as of about 12:30 p.m. Friday, the fire was knocked down. There are no reports of injuries. Nugent says he does not believe the home was occupied at the time of the incident.

A fire investigator is on scene.

