No injuries reported after house fire in Horry Co.

A Georgetown County school opened as usual Friday after law enforcement determined there was no immediate threat.More >>
A Georgetown County school opened as usual Friday after law enforcement determined there was no immediate threat.More >>
Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue are at the scene of a single-family house fire at 896 Pinetops Drive, according to a tweet from HCFR.More >>
Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue are at the scene of a single-family house fire at 896 Pinetops Drive, according to a tweet from HCFR.More >>
A man has been arrested after posting false information regarding a threat at Cheraw High School and Long Middle School on Facebook, according to information from the Cheraw Police Department.More >>
A man has been arrested after posting false information regarding a threat at Cheraw High School and Long Middle School on Facebook, according to information from the Cheraw Police Department.More >>
The widow of a Midway firefighter who died from an aggressive form of cancer last October received a letter of condolence from President Trump. Lillian Collins Carney posted images of the personally-signed letter to her Facebook page Thursday. Joshua Carney, a battlion chief with Midway Fire Rescue, was diagnosed with a melanoma cancer in June, and passed away on Thursday, October 18.More >>
The widow of a Midway firefighter who died from an aggressive form of cancer last October received a letter of condolence from President Trump. Lillian Collins Carney posted images of the personally-signed letter to her Facebook page Thursday. Joshua Carney, a battlion chief with Midway Fire Rescue, was diagnosed with a melanoma cancer in June, and passed away on Thursday, October 18.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to the disappearance of Shelby Head, who has been missing since November 18, 2017, according to information from Bennettsville PD.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to the disappearance of Shelby Head, who has been missing since November 18, 2017, according to information from Bennettsville PD.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.More >>
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.More >>
Wednesday's shooting was the 17th incident of gunfire at a U.S. school this year.More >>
Wednesday's shooting was the 17th incident of gunfire at a U.S. school this year.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.More >>
A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.More >>
Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.More >>
Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.More >>
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.More >>
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.More >>
A woman in the southeastern Chinese city of Dongguan took a novel approach last week to “going through” security.More >>
A woman in the southeastern Chinese city of Dongguan took a novel approach last week to “going through” security.More >>
Banks getting credit for lending to white homebuyers under law designed to aid poor communities.More >>
Banks getting credit for lending to white homebuyers under law designed to aid poor communities.More >>