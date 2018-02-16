Man arrested after posting false threats to high school on Faceb - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man arrested after posting false threats to high school on Facebook

By Nick Doria, Producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

CHERAW, SC (WMBF) – A man has been arrested after posting false information on Facebook regarding a threat at Cheraw High School and Long Middle School, according to information from the Cheraw Police Department.

Eric Davis has been charged with disturbing schools. Davis is awaiting transfer to the Chesterfield County Detention Center.

