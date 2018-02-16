Man charged with murder after remains identified as missing Bennettsville woman

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A man has been arrested for the murder of Shelby Head, who has been missing since November 18, 2017, according to information from Bennettsville PD. Her remains were found in a wooded area Thursday and positively identified.

Raymond Hunter Nolan was arrested and charged with murder and destruction or desecration of human remains, according to a news release from the Bennettsville Police Department.

An investigation determined that Nolan killed Head on November 19, 2017, one day after she went missing, in Bennettsville, then discarded her body in a wooded area off of Syrian Road in Marlboro County.

Nolan’s arrested led to the discovery of the body, according to officials.

An autopsy was conducted on the remains and they were positively identified as Head, the release states.

Nolan is currently at the Marlboro County Detention Center, awaiting a bond hearing in the coming weeks.

The Bennettsville Police Department was assisted by the State Law Enforcement Division and the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.