Arrest made in connection to missing Bennettsville woman

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – An arrest has been made in connection to the disappearance of Shelby Head, who has been missing since November 18, 2017, according to information from Bennettsville PD.

The arrest of the suspect led to the discovery of an unidentified body in Marlboro County. The location where the body was discovered is being processed for further evidence by SLED.

According to officials, the body has been sent to the Medical University of South Carolina for further identification. More information is expected to be released Friday.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.