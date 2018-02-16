Russell Dickerson to perform at 2018 CCMF

Parents across the country – including those in Horry County – are asking how are they supposed to send their children to school after an event like the deadly high school shooting in Florida.More >>
Russell Dickerson is the latest artist announced to perform at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.More >>
Council members made a $38 million pledge to match federal funds to the I-73 project a few months ago, but that could be allocated towards other tourism related expenditures if not all funds are used for the interstate project.More >>
Crews have responded to a vehicle crash in the Myrtle Beach area Wednesday night that injured two people.More >>
Near record-breaking warmth today will be replaced by much cooler weather and periods of drizzle for Saturday. Temperatures this morning in the lower 60s will skyrocket to near record breaking levels in the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
Wednesday's shooting was the 17th incident of gunfire at a U.S. school this year.More >>
Dog food is being taken off of shelves after some concerns of a euthanasia drug.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.More >>
High school shooting that claimed 17 lives plunges Florida city into mourning.More >>
Banks getting credit for lending to white homebuyers under law designed to aid poor communities.More >>
A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.More >>
