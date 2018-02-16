FIRST ALERT: Near record warm temperatures today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Near record-breaking warmth today will be replaced by much cooler weather and periods of drizzle for Saturday.

Temperatures this morning in the lower 60s will skyrocket to near record breaking levels in the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon. In the Grand Strand, the record high temperature for today is 77 with an afternoon forecast of 75. Florence and the Pee Dee will see afternoon temperatures climbing to 81. The record for today is 85.

A cold front will drop southward through the region late this evening. The front will likely be accompanied by spotty showers at times well after sunset. By early Saturday, the front will be south of the area with cooler temperatures moving in.

Saturday will start off with cloudy skies and areas of mist and drizzle and temperatures in the lower 50s. Cloudy skies will remain in place all day Saturday with occasional drizzle. Temperatures will only climb a few degrees for afternoon readings in the middle 50s.

Milder weather starts to make a comeback on Sunday with a few peeks of sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the lower and middle 60s.

You can track the changing temperatures and weekend forecast on the WMBF First Alert Weather App:

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h

ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved