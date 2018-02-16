FIRST ALERT: Near record warm temperatures today

Crews have responded to a vehicle crash in the Myrtle Beach area Wednesday night that injured two people.More >>
Near record-breaking warmth today will be replaced by much cooler weather and periods of drizzle for Saturday. Temperatures this morning in the lower 60s will skyrocket to near record breaking levels in the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon.More >>
Parents across the country – including those in Horry County – are asking how are they supposed to send their children to school after an event like the deadly high school shooting in Florida.More >>
Local and state leaders started a task force called Robeson County Vision Zero to brainstorm ways to combat reckless driving. This comes after the county ranked as North Carolina’s deadliest for car crashes for the fifth year in a row.More >>
The city of Florence celebrated the Thursday grand opening of its new multi-million-dollar Florence Soccer Complex, located near the intersection on Interstate 95 and S.C. 76.More >>
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
High school shooting that claimed 17 lives plunges Florida city into mourning.More >>
The mother of an Upstate woman who gouged out her eyes behind an Anderson County church said the 20-year-old is now recovering and adjusting to being blind.More >>
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.More >>
