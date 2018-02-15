Students, school officials address concerns, fears after deadly Florida shooting

Live video from WMBF News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMBF News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Parents across the country – including those in Horry County – are asking how are they supposed to send their children to school after an event like the deadly high school shooting in Florida.

It's a topic that for many is difficult, but it's also a sad reality of the world today. One Myrtle Beach counselor says having a conversation is important for children and parents.

“It brings peace to everyone when you have a plan in place and when you've actually discussed reality,” counselor Lenore Bolig said. “Living in denial does not bring any solution or inner peace. Facing reality bring solutions and inner peace.”

