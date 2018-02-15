Architect of Super Bowl trick play hails from Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - "We all know what happens here. We all know," said Jacob Moskowitz, a long-time Philadelphia Eagles fan.

But before anybody knew how history would dramatically change, foiling the dynasty of the New England Patriots, years ago, a veteran coach was working. He was drawing up the perfect play that would end up giving the Philadelphia Eagles their first Super Bowl title.

It was not Doug Pederson, not former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich, but Valdosta High School football coach and former Coastal Carolina University coach Hunter Spivey.

"It was a play that I came up with throughout the years of coaching," Spivey said. "As a player, you always think of certain plays in certain situations where you may need a trick play so to speak."

The name speaks for itself.

"It's one of those plays to where you're watching film one day and you see it and all of a sudden, it pops," Spivey said with eyebrows raised.

We've even seen it pop in the 2014 Orange Bowl between Clemson and Georgia Tech. Come to find out, Spivey drew up the play on a napkin for a coach when he was at Gray Collegiate Academy in West Columbia. The "Philly Special" wasn't even the original name. It was "Detroit."

"Detroit was designed with the D, so when you're trying to come up with plays, you want things that kids can relate to," Spivey said. "Detroit stood for direct snap to the running back."

Spivey said the eventual Super Bowl MVP, Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, didn't even execute it perfectly despite catching the touchdown pass.

"If you watch it again, he's got his chest and his hips kind of facing the sideline. That's just not a natural tendency," he said.

It worked, but how exactly? It started with the defensive line.

"They're going to over pursue and they're going to run themselves out of the play most of the time," Spivey said. "My back (running back) has to sit there patiently. He has to catch it, act like he's running, make a good toss to the wideout. The wideout has to come and not get too close to the running back, catch the pitch, make a good throw, so there's a lot to it. There's a lot of moving parts but the good thing about it is those kids love that kind of stuff."

