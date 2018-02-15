This is Carolina: Flower deliveries make Valentine's Day bright

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) - Whether you have a Valentine or not, there are ways to ensure your day of love is not down in the dumps.

Receiving - not to mention delivering - flowers is one of those ways.

"Going to someone's house, knocking on the door, and people are kind of like, 'Ugh, who's at the door?' Then seeing me standing there with flowers? Yeah, that's the best," Little River Flowers and Events delivery man Rob Vanderpool said.

Vanderpool delivers for his wife, April, who owns the flower and events shop.

April said her line of work is usually a happy one and she appreciates her husband's help during the holidays that keep the business blooming - Valentine's Day and Mother's Day.

"My husband, he does computers and he’s always excited when he gets to deliver because it’s a happy experience," April said. "They always enjoy when he shows up at the door."

Walking into the shop on Feb. 14, it was hard to miss the array of bouquets of orchids, garden roses and lillies.

April enjoys the funny notes people send with the flowers, sometimes from "pets." She said there's no surprise to delivery requests, and the strippers at Thee Dollhouse are a common request on Valentine's Day.

No matter who receives April's flowers, they are always met with a smile. Rob is the one lucky enough to see it.

"I got a short window to hit. I got a lot of husbands and boyfriends depending on me; it's very important," he said.

When it comes to delivering the bouquets, Rob said all eyes are on him.

"Everybody's looking at me, waiting for me to call their name like they're a contestant on a game show. 'Who's that for? Oh, it's for Lindsey, I'll take it back to her.' So there's a little bit of a letdown but everybody's excited when I walk in," he said laughing.

WMBF News helped adorn a home with rose petals and take-out boxes filled with scavenger hunt notes, and also dropped off bouquets.

April said her shop delivered more than 100 bouquets Wednesday. That doesn't include the number of pick-ups.

The flower team spends four days getting ready for Valentine's Day and worked throughout the night and early morning to have everything ready for the big day.

Of course that didn't stop last-minute orders from coming in throughout Wednesday afternoon. A day with the flower shop is a day well spent.

