Shooting in Dillon leaves one dead, according to coroner

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
DILLON, SC (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating after one person was killed Thursday in a shooting in Dillon, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

Grimsley said it happened in the area of 10th Avenue sometime after 5 p.m. Thursday.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time and there was no immediate information available about possible suspects.

