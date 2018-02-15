Shooting in Dillon leaves one dead, according to coroner

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DILLON, SC (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating after one person was killed Thursday in a shooting in Dillon, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

Grimsley said it happened in the area of 10th Avenue sometime after 5 p.m. Thursday.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time and there was no immediate information available about possible suspects.

