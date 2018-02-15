Principal at Columbine High School during deadly 1999 shooting to speak at forum in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The former principal of Columbine High School, who was there during the deadly 1999 shooting, will be the keynote speaker at a forum being held next week in Myrtle Beach that focuses on at-risk youth.

According to online information from the National Dropout Prevention Center, the 2018 At-Risk Youth National FORUM will take place at the Embassy Suites at Kingston Plantation starting Feb. 18 and running through Feb. 21.

Frank DeAngelis, who served as an educator for the Jeffco School District in Littleton Colorado starting in 1979, including acting principal at Columbine High, is a featured speaker.

Following the rampage that left 12 students and one teacher dead, DeAngelis has addressed a number of professional and school audiences on the topic of recovery after a school-based tragedy, according to the National Dropout Prevention Center.

He has previously visited, consulted and assisted such school communities as Virginia Tech and Sandy Hook.

In addition to DeAngelis, other areas the forum will focus on are strategies for homeless youth, mentoring relationships, and family and youth engagement.

