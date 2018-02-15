New Pickled Cucumber restaurant opens in Conway after fire destroys Surfside Beach location

The young mother found guilty last week of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015 was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Thursday.More >>
A proposal from the United States Department of Labor aims to decrease wage differences between tipped and non-tipped workers by allowing employers to have the freedom to pool tips.More >>
After losing their Surfside Beach location to a fire last fall, the owners of The Pickled Cucumber have opened a new restaurant in Conway.More >>
An investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found by a road Thursday afternoon in Marlboro County.More >>
An 18-year-old has been arrested following a narcotics search warrant executed Thursday morning in an apartment on Blue Heron Boulevard, according to Dean Bishop with the 15th Circuit DEU.More >>
Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in the fatal shootings of 17 students at a Florida high school, has confessed to the killings.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
Andrew Pollack continually called his daughter's phone, but it just rang and rang.More >>
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.More >>
A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.More >>
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.More >>
Alone. A picture speaks a thousand words, but one photo circulating on social media can be described with one. He is alone. Dressed in a button down, the man sits in a booth with a card neatly propped on the table. Two plates, two sets of silverware and two glasses of wine lay in front of him. Across from the otherwise romantic spread sits an ornate bottle, holding what once showered him in loving embraces, laughs and memories. For just one meal, he wa...More >>
If found guilty, the man faces up to 25 years in prison.More >>
