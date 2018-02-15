New Pickled Cucumber restaurant opens in Conway after fire destroys Surfside Beach location

The Pickled Cucumber opened a new location in Conway on Thursday. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – After losing their Surfside Beach location to a fire last fall, the owners of The Pickled Cucumber have opened a new restaurant in Conway.

According to posts on the restaurant’s Facebook page, the new location opened for business on Thursday at 1129 Third Ave., in Conway.

One post indicated the owners tried to reopen in Surfside Beach, “but our efforts were all in vain so far.”

The owners state they will continue to work to reopen their Surfside Beach location.

In the meantime, several of The Pickled Cucumber’s Surfside Beach employees will work at the Conway location, according to Facebook posts.

The September 2017 fire that destroyed the Surfside Beach restaurant was deemed accidental by investigators. No one was injured in the blaze.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.