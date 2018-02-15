Woman’s body found on road in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found by a road Thursday afternoon in Marlboro County.

According to Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown, the woman’s body was discovered around 2 p.m. on Syrain Road in the Tatum area.

Brown said the woman is currently being referred to as Jane Doe since there was no identification found with her.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m., according to Brown.

