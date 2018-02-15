WATCH LIVE: Florida authorities give update on investigation int - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

WATCH LIVE: Florida authorities give update on investigation into deadly school shooting

Nikolas Cruz is in Broward County, FL, jail, accused of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, FL. (Source: Broward County Sheriff) Nikolas Cruz is in Broward County, FL, jail, accused of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, FL. (Source: Broward County Sheriff)

PARKLAND, FL (WMBF) – Authorities are set to give a 5 p.m. update on the investigation into the deadly Florida school shooting that left 17 dead.

Suspect Nikolas Cruz reportedly confessed to being the shooter on Thursday.

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here to watch the update live.

