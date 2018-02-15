Mother convicted of leaving newborn baby in dumpster sentenced to 25 years

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Shelby Taylor was sentenced Thursday after being found guilty of attempted murder. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The young mother found guilty last week of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015 was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Thursday.

Before the sentence was announced, a tearful Shelby Taylor apologized to her family for her actions.

“I just want to be a mom again,” Taylor said. “I am a loving person; that was not me in my moment. I love my kids with all my heart. I regret this every single day.”

It was a week ago that a jury found Taylor guilty of attempted murder. The defense asked for a sentencing delay, saying they wanted the judge to have more time to review scientific evidence of transient peripartum psychosis around the U.S. to possibly lessen the sentence.

Taylor is not eligible for parole. Once released from prison, she will be monitored under community service for two years.

