Mother convicted of leaving newborn baby in dumpster sentenced to 25 years

An 18-year-old has been arrested following a narcotics search warrant executed Thursday morning in an apartment on Blue Heron Boulevard, according to Dean Bishop with the 15th Circuit DEU.More >>
The young mother found guilty last week of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015 was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Thursday.More >>
A man has been cited for an accident that killed a 13-year-old girl and her 33-year-old mother in Robeson County Monday morning, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
Conway police are investigating after the Conway National Bank, located at the corner of Cultra and North Main Street, was robbed Thursday morning.More >>
Fire crews battled an apartment fire Thursday morning at 417 South Church Street in Florence, according to a press release from the Florence Fire Department.More >>
Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in the fatal shootings of 17 students at a Florida high school, has confessed to the killings.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
Andrew Pollack continually called his daughter's phone, but it just rang and rang.More >>
An analysis based on federal data shows disparities persist in America's cities.More >>
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.More >>
An Alabama police chief investigating reports of a suspicious led to the rescue of a missing Johns Island toddler and the arrest of her suspected abductor.More >>
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.More >>
