THC wax, money seized following DEU search warrant

A man has been cited for an accident that killed a 13-year-old girl and her 33-year-old mother in Robeson County Monday morning, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
A 19-year-old has been arrested following a narcotics search warrant executed Thursday morning in the area of Blue Heron Boulevard, according to Dean Bishop with the 15th Circuit DEU.More >>
Conway police are investigating after the Conway National Bank, located at the corner of Cultra and North Main Street, was robbed Thursday morning.More >>
Fire crews battled an apartment fire Thursday morning at 417 South Church Street in Florence, according to a press release from the Florence Fire Department.More >>
Jon Langston is the latest artist announced to perform at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach during a week of artist announcements. Langston is an up-and-coming artist, and a "Georgia gentleman with his top hit, 'Forever Girl,'" the CCMF Facebook page states.More >>
The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday after being questioned for hours by authorities.More >>
Andrew Pollack continually called his daughter's phone, but it just rang and rang.More >>
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.More >>
An analysis based on federal data shows disparities persist in America's cities.More >>
Police say the 4-year-old Johns Island child recovered safe and sound from an alleged abductor has been reunited with her family.More >>
If found guilty, the man faces up to 25 years in prison.More >>
A Broome High School student was arrested after a threat was made via social media, a school district spokesperson said Thursday.More >>
Over $250,00 had been raised by Thursday afternoon for the victims and their families of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.More >>
