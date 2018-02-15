THC wax, money seized following DEU search warrant

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 19-year-old has been arrested following a narcotics search warrant executed Thursday morning in an apartment on Blue Heron Boulevard, according to Dean Bishop with the 15th Circuit DEU.

Eight ounces of marijuana, 42 packets of THC wax and $18,000 was seized.

Bishop confirms the DEU purchased THC wax from the suspect in an undercover operation. More arrests are expected.

