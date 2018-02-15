Police capture suspect wanted for Conway National Bank robbery - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police capture suspect wanted for Conway National Bank robbery

By Nick Doria, Producer
Source: Conway PD Source: Conway PD
Source: Conway PD Source: Conway PD

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The suspect wanted in connection to a robbery Thursday morning at the Conway National Bank at the corner of Cultra and North Main Street has been apprehended, according to information from Conway PD.

According to officials, the suspect left the scene in a red or burgundy color older Chevy S10 extended cab truck towards Cultra Road driven by another person.

Police apprehended the suspect within a couple of hours. The suspect's identification and charges have yet to be released.

No one was injured in the incident. 

