Police identify man charged for Conway National Bank robbery

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The suspect wanted in connection to a robbery Thursday morning at the Conway National Bank at the corner of Cultra and North Main Street has been apprehended, according to information from Conway PD.

On Friday, Conway Police identified the suspect as 42-year-old Roy Ward, of Galivants Ferry. He is charged with armed robbery and entering bank with intent to steal, according to a Conway Police new release.

According to officials, the suspect left the scene in a red or burgundy color older Chevy S10 extended cab truck towards Cultra Road driven by another person. Police said it was determined that the driver was not aware of what had occurred inside the bank.

Police captured the suspect within a couple of hours.

No one was injured in the incident.

