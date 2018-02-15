No injuries reported after apartment fire in Florence

Fire crews battled an apartment fire Thursday morning at 417 South Church Street in Florence, according to a press release from the Florence Fire Department.More >>
Authorities in Broward County, Florida are providing updates on the school shooting at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people. President Trump will also deliver a statement from the White House.More >>
Jon Langston is the latest artist announced to perform at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach during a week of artist announcements. Langston is an up-and-coming artist, and a "Georgia gentleman with his top hit, 'Forever Girl,'" the CCMF Facebook page states.More >>
A big warming trend kicks off today and peaks on Friday before cooler weather returns for the weekend. After starting off this morning in the middle and upper 50s, temperatures will quickly soar this afternoon into the lower 70s across the Grand Strand and into the upper 70s across the Pee Dee.More >>
Crews have responded to a vehicle crash in the Myrtle Beach area Wednesday night that injured two people.More >>
The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday after being questioned for hours by authorities.More >>
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.More >>
An analysis based on federal data shows disparities persist in America's cities.More >>
Newly discovered documents that were tucked away and almost forgotten in a family's attic for decades show the financial impact of the Montgomery Bus Boycott.More >>
If found guilty, the man faces up to 25 years in prison.More >>
An emotional Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg confirmed Wednesday night that the toddler missing from Johns Island was found safe in Alabama.More >>
Diners can still ask specifically for cheeseburgers or the also-banned chocolate milk with the kid's meal, but the fast-food company said that not listing them will reduce how often they're ordered.More >>
