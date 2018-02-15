No injuries reported after apartment fire in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Fire crews battled an apartment fire Thursday morning at 417 South Church Street in Florence, according to a press release from the Florence Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home just after 5:00 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the apartment, but were able to control the fire in about 10 minutes.

No one was injured in the incident. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

