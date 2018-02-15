Restaurant Scorecard: Flies, expired food at some spots, near-perfect score at area deli

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Drain flies and expired foods were found at some spots, but a near-perfect score was registered at a well-known deli in this week's Restaurant Scorecard.

If you're looking for sushi, King Kong Sushi Bar and Grill, at 2120 Oakheart Road in Myrtle Beach, is known for a large menu of creative Asian fusion fare plus daily specials and happy hour. Inspectors with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control gave them an 81 out of 100 recently.

Inspectors took off points for paper towels not being seen at a sink, and food being stored at improper temperatures. They also say some food was not protected from contamination, and noted a buildup of food debris and grime in some spots.

The Ole Shillelagh Sports Bar, at 405 S. Kings Hwy., in Myrtle Beach, serves beef and cabbage, along with traditional pub foods. Inspectors also gave them an 81, taking off points for the lack of a person in charge during the inspection.

Inspectors say sour cream was dated use by November 2017 and had a cracked container. Other food was observed with a date of Nov. 14. The report also noted that drain flies were seen around the sink behind the bar.

Another sushi spot, CO Sushi, at 3098 Deville Street in The Market Common, is known for bold flavors from southeast Asia and a weekly happy hour. The spot scored an 89.

Inspectors took off a few points after finding onions and food debris in a hand sink. They say sushi rice, or items kept in the sushi area, were not correctly marked for date and time. Grease accumulation under the flat-top grill was also noted, as were improperly labeled and stored products.

A near-perfect score this week goes to Dagwood's Deli and Sports Bar at 600 N. Kings Hwy., in Surfside Beach. Known for deli sandwiches, salads and pub grub, plus pool tables and TVs for game viewing, inspectors gave them a 99.

One point was taken off for vents over food preparation areas having some dust accumulation buildup.

Each spot is required to have their letter grade posted. If you don't see it, just ask.

