Jon Langston to perform at 2018 CCMF

Find out the latest on the Carolina Country Music Fest, in Myrtle Beach June 9-11, 2017.More >>
Find out the latest on the Carolina Country Music Fest, in Myrtle Beach June 9-11, 2017.More >>
Jon Langston is the latest artist announced to perform at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach during a week of artist announcements. Langston is an up-and-coming artist, and a "Georgia gentleman with his top hit, 'Forever Girl,'" the CCMF Facebook page states.More >>
Jon Langston is the latest artist announced to perform at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach during a week of artist announcements. Langston is an up-and-coming artist, and a "Georgia gentleman with his top hit, 'Forever Girl,'" the CCMF Facebook page states.More >>
A big warming trend kicks off today and peaks on Friday before cooler weather returns for the weekend. After starting off this morning in the middle and upper 50s, temperatures will quickly soar this afternoon into the lower 70s across the Grand Strand and into the upper 70s across the Pee Dee.More >>
A big warming trend kicks off today and peaks on Friday before cooler weather returns for the weekend. After starting off this morning in the middle and upper 50s, temperatures will quickly soar this afternoon into the lower 70s across the Grand Strand and into the upper 70s across the Pee Dee.More >>
Crews have responded to a vehicle crash in the Myrtle Beach area Wednesday night that injured two people.More >>
Crews have responded to a vehicle crash in the Myrtle Beach area Wednesday night that injured two people.More >>
While flowers and chocolates are the go-to for Valentine’s Day, some people opt for a more permanent way to display their love.More >>
While flowers and chocolates are the go-to for Valentine’s Day, some people opt for a more permanent way to display their love.More >>
FEMA has given a verbal commitment to reconstruct the Surfside Beach pier damaged during Hurricane Matthew in 2016, according to Surfside Beach interim administrator Jim Duckett.More >>
FEMA has given a verbal commitment to reconstruct the Surfside Beach pier damaged during Hurricane Matthew in 2016, according to Surfside Beach interim administrator Jim Duckett.More >>
The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday after being questioned for hours by authorities.More >>
The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday after being questioned for hours by authorities.More >>
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.More >>
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.More >>
Newly discovered documents that were tucked away and almost forgotten in a family's attic for decades show the financial impact of the Montgomery Bus Boycott.More >>
Newly discovered documents that were tucked away and almost forgotten in a family's attic for decades show the financial impact of the Montgomery Bus Boycott.More >>
An emotional Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg confirmed Wednesday night that the toddler missing from Johns Island was found safe in Alabama.More >>
An emotional Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg confirmed Wednesday night that the toddler missing from Johns Island was found safe in Alabama.More >>
If found guilty, the man faces up to 25 years in prison.More >>
If found guilty, the man faces up to 25 years in prison.More >>
An analysis based on federal data shows disparities persist in America's cities.More >>
An analysis based on federal data shows disparities persist in America's cities.More >>
The suspect was taken into custody several hours after police received the initial call. Thomas Evans, 39, was arrested shortly after crossing into Mississippi from Alabama.More >>
The suspect was taken into custody several hours after police received the initial call. Thomas Evans, 39, was arrested shortly after crossing into Mississippi from Alabama.More >>