Jon Langston to perform at 2018 CCMF

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Jon Langston is the latest artist announced to perform at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach during a week of artist announcements.

Langston is an up-and-coming artist, and a "Georgia gentleman with his top hit, 'Forever Girl,'" the CCMF Facebook page states.

Toby Keith, Luke Bryan, the Zac Brown Band, Old Dominion, Chris Lane, Brett Eldredge, Dylan Scott, Kane Brown, Michael Ray and Devin Dawson are also scheduled to perform.

The 2018 CCMF starts June 7 and concludes June 10 in Myrtle Beach. Click here for ticket information.

    Thursday, February 15 2018 8:24 AM EST
