FIRST ALERT: Spring-like finish to the work week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A big warming trend kicks off today and peaks on Friday before cooler weather returns for the weekend.

After starting off this morning in the middle and upper 50s, temperatures will quickly soar this afternoon into the lower 70s across the Grand Strand and into the upper 70s across the Pee Dee. While there will be some clouds around from time to time, skies will be much brighter than the last several days.

The warmest weather arrives on Friday when some inland areas hit 80 degrees while the Grand Strand climbs into the lower and middle 70s.

Another cold front will drop southward into the area by late Friday night. This front will usher in another big drop in temperatures by Saturday. With cloudy skies, spotty light rain and drizzle and a cool north wind, afternoon temperatures on Saturday will only reach the lower and middle 50s.

You can track the changing temperatures and weekend forecast on the WMBF First Alert Weather App:

