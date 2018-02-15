FIRST ALERT: Spring-like finish to the work week

A big warming trend kicks off today and peaks on Friday before cooler weather returns for the weekend. After starting off this morning in the middle and upper 50s, temperatures will quickly soar this afternoon into the lower 70s across the Grand Strand and into the upper 70s across the Pee Dee.More >>
A big warming trend kicks off today and peaks on Friday before cooler weather returns for the weekend. After starting off this morning in the middle and upper 50s, temperatures will quickly soar this afternoon into the lower 70s across the Grand Strand and into the upper 70s across the Pee Dee.More >>
Crews have responded to a vehicle crash in the Myrtle Beach area Wednesday night that injured two people.More >>
Crews have responded to a vehicle crash in the Myrtle Beach area Wednesday night that injured two people.More >>
While flowers and chocolates are the go-to for Valentine’s Day, some people opt for a more permanent way to display their love.More >>
While flowers and chocolates are the go-to for Valentine’s Day, some people opt for a more permanent way to display their love.More >>
FEMA has given a verbal commitment to reconstruct the Surfside Beach pier damaged during Hurricane Matthew in 2016, according to Surfside Beach interim administrator Jim Duckett.More >>
FEMA has given a verbal commitment to reconstruct the Surfside Beach pier damaged during Hurricane Matthew in 2016, according to Surfside Beach interim administrator Jim Duckett.More >>
Architect firm LS3P presented conceptual designs to the Downtown Redevelopment Corporation on Wednesday, showing ideas for a new library, children's museum, rooftop garden and classroom in the Superblock area.More >>
Architect firm LS3P presented conceptual designs to the Downtown Redevelopment Corporation on Wednesday, showing ideas for a new library, children's museum, rooftop garden and classroom in the Superblock area.More >>
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.More >>
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.More >>
The suspect, a 19-year-old former student, was arrested and is expected to appear in court Thursday.More >>
The suspect, a 19-year-old former student, was arrested and is expected to appear in court Thursday.More >>
An analysis based on federal data shows disparities persist in America's cities.More >>
An analysis based on federal data shows disparities persist in America's cities.More >>
An emotional Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg confirmed Wednesday night that the toddler missing from Johns Island was found safe in Alabama.More >>
An emotional Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg confirmed Wednesday night that the toddler missing from Johns Island was found safe in Alabama.More >>
If found guilty, the man faces up to 25 years in prison.More >>
If found guilty, the man faces up to 25 years in prison.More >>
Newly discovered documents that were tucked away and almost forgotten in a family's attic for decades show the financial impact of the Montgomery Bus Boycott.More >>
Newly discovered documents that were tucked away and almost forgotten in a family's attic for decades show the financial impact of the Montgomery Bus Boycott.More >>
An Alabama police chief investigating reports of a suspicious led to the rescue of a missing Johns Island toddler and the arrest of her suspected abductor.More >>
An Alabama police chief investigating reports of a suspicious led to the rescue of a missing Johns Island toddler and the arrest of her suspected abductor.More >>