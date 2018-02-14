Covering up: Tattoo artists getting more requests to erase past ink mistakes

Crews have responded to a vehicle crash in the Myrtle Beach area Wednesday night that injured two people.More >>
While flowers and chocolates are the go-to for Valentine’s Day, some people opt for a more permanent way to display their love.More >>
FEMA has given a verbal commitment to reconstruct the Surfside Beach pier damaged during Hurricane Matthew in 2016, according to Surfside Beach interim administrator Jim Duckett.More >>
Architect firm LS3P presented conceptual designs to the Downtown Redevelopment Corporation on Wednesday, showing ideas for a new library, children's museum, rooftop garden and classroom in the Superblock area.More >>
Renovations planned for an old post office in downtown Florence are on hold after Francis Marion University announced the multi-million-dollar project last February.More >>
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.More >>
An emotional Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg confirmed Wednesday night that the toddler missing from Johns Island was found safe in Alabama.More >>
An Alabama police chief investigating reports of a suspicious led to the rescue of a missing Johns Island toddler and the arrest of her suspected abductor.More >>
Students hiding in classrooms during the deadly Florida school shooting Wednesday captured the horrific moments gunshots rang out in social media video.More >>
