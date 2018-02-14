New conceptual designs for the Superblock area include library, children's museum

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Architect firm LS3P presented conceptual designs to the Downtown Redevelopment Corporation on Wednesday, showing ideas for a new library, children's museum, rooftop garden and classroom in the Superblock area.

“It’s just a concept so just a few ideas of what it could be,” DRC executive director Lauren Clever said.

Those ideas include keeping some of the history, but bringing something new to the Superblock.

“A cool thing is the children’s museum is repurposing buildings so it’s being placed in the properties that are already there. And the library would, of course, is incorporating all of Ninth Avenue and those properties there and it’s three floors, actually four floors,” Clever said.

The children’s museum would be a total of 20,000 square feet and the new library would be 40,500 square feet.

The city has been in this position before. Last January, leaders presented designs for a new library and children’s museum in the Superblock area, but the DRC says what separates these designs is the fact they would be preserving some of the historic building and other businesses wouldn’t be touched in the renovation process.

“To see the conceptual drawings where my building was still there brings a relief to me because I’m here. I want to be,” said Lacey Paulussen of House Parts.

Paulussen says while these are only ideas, she thinks the city is heading in the right direction with the project.

“Some of the ideas were not too far off from the ideas I had for this building, like a garden roof top. So when they started talking about that, it brought a smile to my face because it’s something we always considered,” Paulussen said.

She added it’s a relief being involved in renovations this time around.

“It feels great to be included. I have no problem with a children’s museum; enjoyed one when my son was growing up. I just didn’t want to be displaced by it,” Paulussen said.

