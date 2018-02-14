Two suffer life-threatening injuries after crash near Marina Par - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two suffer life-threatening injuries after crash near Marina Parkway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews have responded to a vehicle crash in the Myrtle Beach area Wednesday night that injured two people.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash happened in the area of Marina Parkway.

Two people were ejected, and were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

