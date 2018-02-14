Two suffer life-threatening injuries after crash near Marina Parkway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews have responded to a vehicle crash in the Myrtle Beach area Wednesday night that injured two people.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash happened in the area of Marina Parkway.

Two people were ejected, and were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

@hcfirerescue and @MyrtleBeachFire FINAL UPDATE on Vehicle Crash at 62ND AVE N / MARINA PKY. Crews transported Two patients to local hospital With life-threatening injuries. Incident under control. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) February 15, 2018

@hcfirerescue and @MyrtleBeachFire working a Vehicle Crash at 62ND AVE N / MARINA PKY. Crews working 2 Ejected patients, reported Unconscious and in Critical Condition. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) February 15, 2018

