Two in critical condition after crash near Marina Parkway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews have responded to a vehicle crash in the Myrtle Beach area Wednesday night that injured two people.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash happened in the area of Marina Parkway.

Two people were ejected, and reported to be unconscious and in critical condition.

