Market Common residents allege shoddy construction, lack of company response

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Homeowners in The Market Common area are calling it a "headache" and voicing concerns over Dock Street Realty and Sands Building Corporations.

Some people say the new homes they are moving into after closing are damaged or incomplete. The list includes unfinished kitchens, exposed live electric wires, broken mirrors, holes in the ceiling and the wrong flooring, just to name a few.

“It’s difficult to comprehend how some of the issues that have occurred haven’t been identified prior to ownership being taken,” said Terry Howard, a renter in The Market Common area.

Howard and his wife are the first to rent their townhouse in The Market Common area and have lived at the property for two years.

“I don’t understand how a builder, the only builder in The Market Common area with no competition, can’t put a piece of real estate together that meets the requirements of a basic structure,” Howard said.

Residents say they love living in The Market Common Area, would much rather not deal with the headache that comes along with the process. Community members just want their homes to be fixed and liveable.

“When you go to turn on a dishwasher for example, and you find in order to run the dishwasher you have to turn on the garbage disposal because they’ve wired it wrong,” Howard said. “But it’s become clear that the builder doesn’t seem inspired to do that sort of work. I don’t know why.”

Ken Carnesi is the owner of a townhouse on Howard Street. He closed on the unit two months ago, on Dec. 18, and is frustrated with the final product.

He is one of the many owners in the community who want the builders to take the initiative and fix the problems. Carnesi is voicing his frustrations with signs on his front lawn bringing attention to the 70 to 80 issues with his property.

He even launched a website to try to get the builder’s attention. It worked, but Carnesi said he won’t remove the signs without a written form of agreement listing a date his property will be fixed.

Howard and his wife, along with many others in the community, share the same feeling of frustration.

“We’ve elected to never buy here. We will only rent and leave the headaches of ownership to people who purchased. We are more than content to rent and not have to deal with the builder,” Howard said.

Anne Ingelson owns Ocean 11 Real Estate Group just down the street in The Market Common and said this is not the first time she has seen this happen. She added hiring a own real estate agent can help homeowners navigate issues like these.

Carnesi said his website has over 1,000 hits in just one day. He plans to continue to move forward if nothing gets solved.

WMBF News reached out to Dock Street Realty and Sands Building Corporations for comment, but have not yet received a response.

