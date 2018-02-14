Death investigation begins after body found in car in Conway

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in a car late Wednesday morning, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.

The body was found in a parking spot off Carsen’s Ferry Drive around 11:35 a.m., Small said.

She added it is early in the investigation and a cause of death is not known at this time.

