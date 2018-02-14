Couple spending Valentine’s Day reflecting on almost 72 years of marriage

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – In honor of Valentine's Day, this is a love story almost 72 years in the making.

Myrtle Beach couple Bill and Bobbie Carpenter met in 1941, and five years later they were married. Today, both are 94 years young, and it seemed appropriate to find out what their secret is.

“We met, we hit and that was it," Bill said jokingly.

As he and Bobbie thought back to their wedding day, she said it doesn't seem that long ago.

"We always said we wanted to live to be old together, and we did it,” she said.

During that time, Bill served his country for 36 years. He was a World War II retired lieutenant colonel, a Korean War veteran and later joined the National Guard.

“I think about it a lot. I think about the guys I was with who got killed. Every once in a while it comes to me," Bill said.

The bride and groom spent their engagement, as many their age did, long distance.

“We wrote a lot of letters," Bobbie said. "My daughter has a box full of letters we still have all tied with pink ribbon.”

Today, generations follow with three children, nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

“We’re not only blessed to have each other for so long, but blessed to have all these children, grandchildren and great children," Bobbie said. "We try to get together as often as we can.”

The two agreed those are memories not taken for granted. That's especially true when considering Bill went through quadruple bypass heart surgery, a scary time for Bobbie.

"Yeah it was, but he made out just fine, he woke up and looked up at the doctors and said, ‘I feel better already!’" she said.

So is there a secret?

“Just keep loving each other, what else is there?" Bobbie said. "You have ups and downs, but the downs always come up. Don’t give up when things get hard, because there is always a better day coming. Of course we don’t have too many days coming, I don’t think."

“She’s my darling, that’s all," Bill said. "We’ve had a good life, really."

The Carpenters are the oldest residents at their retirement home community in Myrtle Beach. They're known for their long-time wedding vows.

