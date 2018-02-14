Couple spending Valentine’s Day reflecting on almost 72 years of marriage

Conway police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in a car late Wednesday morning, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.More >>
In honor of Valentine's Day, this is a love story almost 72 years in the making.More >>
A big warming trend takes hold to end the work week!More >>
Myrtle Beach firefighters are answering the call after a 12-year-old Alabama girl who is battling cancer asked for firefighter patches from around the world as part of a school project.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man arrested in 2016 for allegedly paying a teen for sex pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a different charge.More >>
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nicolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.More >>
An emotional Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg confirmed Wednesday night that the toddler missing from Johns Island was found safe in Alabama.More >>
Henderson County Sheriff's deputies apprehended the mother and boyfriend of a toddler who was shot last week.More >>
"What I think I feel good about is that some people don't appreciate firefighters and paramedics like they should and that's one of the reasons I wanted to do it, " says Mileena Painter.More >>
The mother of a 3-year-old boy who died after being struck by a vehicle late Monday night says she doesn't hold a grudge against the driver but wants to know what happened.More >>
Sheriff Ron Strickland said Ashley Oatis, 25, was killed in the shooting on Zion Hill Church Road. A family member tells us Oatis was a mother of two.More >>
The missing 4-year-old from South Carolina, Heidi Todd, has been found safe.More >>
Mardi Gras came to a violent end in New Orleans after three separate shootings that left five people wounded and three dead. MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch this report live on Morning Edition New Orleans police were investigating separate fatal shootings Fat Tuesday near the parade route. The first incident happened at about 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Union and Carondelet streets. Police Commander Paul Noel said a fight broke out among a group of peop...More >>
LIVE NOW: Update in missing 4-year-old from LowcountryMore >>
