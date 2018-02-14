Myrtle Beach firefighters sending patches to Alabama teen battling cancer

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach firefighters are answering the call after a 12-year-old Alabama girl who is battling cancer asked for firefighter patches from around the world as part of a school project.

According to WMBF News’ sister station, WBRC, Mileena Painter was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia this past August. She is now home bound and not able to go to traditional school.

For one of her school projects she decided to collect firefighter patches from around the world. It was inspired by her firefighter father and paramedic mother.

According to a Wednesday post on Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue’s Facebook page, the department is donating its entire multi-decade patch collection to Mileena.

“We hope that she enjoys them and it brings her some relief during her difficult time,” the post read.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.