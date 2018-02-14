Myrtle Beach man accused of paying teen for sex pleads guilty to lesser charge

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man arrested in 2016 for allegedly paying a teen for sex pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a different charge.

According to the Horry County Publix Index, Michael Thomas Tsao, 28, pleaded guilty to assault and battery, first charge. He was sentenced to three years, which was suspended to 90 days and two years’ probation.

He is prohibited from using a computer except for work and owes $128.75 in court costs, according to court records.

Tsao’s initial charges were third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and prostitution.

According to information from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, those two charges are being dismissed as part of the plea deal.

