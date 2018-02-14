WATCH LIVE: Sheriff confirms 17 dead in Florida high school shooting, former student in custody

The Broward County sheriff said 17 people are dead after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL.

Former student Nicolas Cruz has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

"I'm saddened to say that 17 people lost their lives."- Sheriff Scott Israel #stonemanshooting — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

