WATCH LIVE: Sheriff confirms 17 dead in Florida high school shooting, former student in custody

Police evacuate students. (Source: WSVN/CNN) Police evacuate students. (Source: WSVN/CNN)
PARKLAND, FL

The Broward County sheriff said 17 people are dead after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL.

Former student Nicolas Cruz has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

