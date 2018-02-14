Auto parts supplier to invest $4.7 million, create 34 jobs in Ma - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Auto parts supplier to invest $4.7 million, create 34 jobs in Marion Co.

The Marion County Seal (Source: marionsc.org) The Marion County Seal (Source: marionsc.org)

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – DMA Holdings, a supplier to the North American automotive parts aftermarket, is investing $4.7 million in new operations in Marion County, according to a release from the SC Governor’s Press Office. The company is projected to create 34 jobs.

According to the release, DMA Holdings serves as the North American sales and distribution arm for overseas manufacturing facilities and supports the automotive aftermarket industry. The company will be housed in a 294,000 square foot facility at 6424 East U.S. Highway 76 in Mullins.

Hiring for the available positions is currently underway. If you are interested in applying for the open positions, click here.

