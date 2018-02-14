Report: Gun placed to man's head during robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 22-year-old man was reportedly robbed at gunpoint in the 6500 block of Somerset Drive Sunday evening.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident, police were dispatched to a home on 37th Avenue North around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. The victim says he was robbed by two males in a Food Lion parking lot, however the report does not specify which Food Lion the alleged robbery occurred in.

Police say the victim heard someone approaching him from behind and turned around to see who it was. The suspects then allegedly pushed the victim against his car, placed a gun to his head and demanded his belongings. The suspects then fled in an unknown direction. The report shows $35.00 and a handgun were stolen from the victim; the gun was later recovered by police.

The man told police one of the suspects was wearing faded dark jeans, white shirt, black shoes and a dark jacket. The second suspect was described as wearing white washed dark jeans, dark colored shoes and a black hoodie.

Call MBPD if you have any information regarding this incident.

