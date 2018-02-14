Report: Gun placed to man's head during robbery

DMA Holdings, a supplier to the North American automotive parts aftermarket, is investing $4.7 million in new operations in Marion County, according to a release from the SC Governor’s Press Office.More >>
Marijuana, guns and cash were seized from a home in Loris following a search warrant executed by the Horry County Police Department's Narcotics and Vice UnitMore >>
FEMA has given a verbal commitment to reconstruct the Surfside Beach pier damaged during Hurricane Matthew in 2016, according to Surfside Beach interim administrator Jim Duckett.More >>
Leaders are in the process of looking for a new location for the Forestbrook fire station to call home after realization hit that the widening of Forestbrook Road will take over the current property the station sits on. Horry County Council Member Johnny Vaught said officials need to find a new home for the station before construction starts because the Forestbook area can’t be left without a station.More >>
Morgan Wallen is the latest artist announced to perform at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.More >>
Investigators are trying to piece together a home invasion that ended with the disappearance of a four-year-old girl reported missing Tuesday night on Johns Island.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
A second-grade teacher and her husband found themselves in handcuffs when an undercover narcotics sting targeted their home.More >>
Shaun White is the first American male to win gold at three separate Winter Olympics.More >>
Haas was the passenger in a Ferrari that collided with a BMW. Wilson was sideswiped in the accident.More >>
The 27-year-old’s wife gave birth the same day he had surgery to keep his lungs functioning on their own.More >>
Henderson County Sheriff's deputies apprehended the mother and boyfriend of a toddler who was shot last week.More >>
"What I think I feel good about is that some people don't appreciate firefighters and paramedics like they should and that's one of the reasons I wanted to do it, " says Mileena Painter.More >>
Mardi Gras came to a violent end in New Orleans after three separate shootings that left five people wounded and three dead. MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch this report live on Morning Edition New Orleans police were investigating separate fatal shootings Fat Tuesday near the parade route. The first incident happened at about 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Union and Carondelet streets. Police Commander Paul Noel said a fight broke out among a group of peop...More >>
