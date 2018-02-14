WATCH LIVE: Authorities host news conference on missing Johns Is - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

WATCH LIVE: Authorities host news conference on missing Johns Island girl

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC/WMBF) - Authorities are hosting a news conference at noon Wednesday to provide an update on Heidi Renae Todd, a 4-year-old from Johns Island who went missing Tuesday.

Mobile users, tap here to watch live.

Read the latest on this developing situation here:

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the recovery of a missing 4-year-old Johns Island girl.

Heidi Renae Todd was reported missing at 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Auto parts supplier to invest $4.7 million, create 34 jobs in Marion Co.

    Auto parts supplier to invest $4.7 million, create 34 jobs in Marion Co.

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 12:35 PM EST2018-02-14 17:35:14 GMT
    The Marion County Seal (Source: marionsc.org)The Marion County Seal (Source: marionsc.org)

    DMA Holdings, a supplier to the North American automotive parts aftermarket, is investing $4.7 million in new operations in Marion County, according to a release from the SC Governor’s Press Office.

    More >>

    DMA Holdings, a supplier to the North American automotive parts aftermarket, is investing $4.7 million in new operations in Marion County, according to a release from the SC Governor’s Press Office.

    More >>

  • Over 330 grams of marijuana, $46,000 seized by police

    Over 330 grams of marijuana, $46,000 seized by police

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 11:46 AM EST2018-02-14 16:46:38 GMT
    Source: HCPDSource: HCPD

    Marijuana, guns and cash were seized from a home in Loris following a search warrant executed by the Horry County Police Department's Narcotics and Vice Unit

    More >>

    Marijuana, guns and cash were seized from a home in Loris following a search warrant executed by the Horry County Police Department's Narcotics and Vice Unit

    More >>

  • FEMA says it will fund reconstruction of Surfside Beach pier

    FEMA says it will fund reconstruction of Surfside Beach pier

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 11:19 AM EST2018-02-14 16:19:57 GMT
    The Surfside Beach pier was damaged during Hurricane Matthew (Source: WMBF News)The Surfside Beach pier was damaged during Hurricane Matthew (Source: WMBF News)

    FEMA has given a verbal commitment to reconstruct the Surfside Beach pier damaged during Hurricane Matthew in 2016, according to Surfside Beach interim administrator Jim Duckett.

    More >>

    FEMA has given a verbal commitment to reconstruct the Surfside Beach pier damaged during Hurricane Matthew in 2016, according to Surfside Beach interim administrator Jim Duckett.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly