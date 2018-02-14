WATCH LIVE: Authorities host news conference on missing Johns Island girl

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC/WMBF) - Authorities are hosting a news conference at noon Wednesday to provide an update on Heidi Renae Todd, a 4-year-old from Johns Island who went missing Tuesday.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the recovery of a missing 4-year-old Johns Island girl.

Heidi Renae Todd was reported missing at 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

