Over 330 grams of marijuana, $46,000 seized by police

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Marijuana, guns and cash were seized from a home in Loris following a search warrant executed by the Horry County Police Department's Narcotics and Vice Unit.

An investigation into the sale of crack cocaine from the home, located at 2991 Church Street, resulted in two arrest warrants for Ernest L. Jordan, 36, of Loris, HCPD says.  

Police seized two long guns, one pistol, $46,180 and 339 grams of marijuana.

The U.S. Marshals, HCPD SWAT, Loris PD, 15th Judicial Circuit DEU and SLED assisted.

