FEMA says it will fund reconstruction of Surfside Beach pier

The Surfside Beach pier was damaged during Hurricane Matthew (Source: WMBF News)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – FEMA has given a verbal commitment to reconstruct the Surfside Beach pier damaged during Hurricane Matthew in 2016, according to Surfside Beach interim administrator Jim Duckett.

Securing funding to replace the pier has been an obstacle town leaders have been trying to overcome since the storm hit the Grand Strand.

Duckett confirms Surfside Beach will receive written approval from FEMA in the immediate future.

