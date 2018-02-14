FIRST ALERT: Great Pee Dee River in minor flood stage

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The Great Pee Dee River has risen into minor flood stage and will remain there through the weekend.

Recent rains have caused the Great Pee Dee River to slowly rise above flood stage. A gradual climb in water levels along the river will continue into this weekend.

Flood stage on the Great Pee Dee River is 19 feet. The river will rise to a crest of just over 20 feet by Saturday morning.

At 20 feet, floodwater will begin to impact primarily swamplands and logging operations near the river. Flood waters may impact areas as far downstream as Yauhannah for the next two weeks.

