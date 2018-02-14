Morgan Wallen to perform at 2018 CCMF

Morgan Wallen is the latest artist announced to perform at the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach.More >>
Flowers and chocolate isn’t the only way to show your affection for that special someone this Valentine’s Day. Some may choose to express their love permanently- in ink! But what happens when the love is gone and you’re stuck with that permanent reminder of what used to be?More >>
Cloudy and chilly weather will turn milder today with a big warm up to near record levels on tap for the end of the week.More >>
Murrells Inlet is one of the fastest growing places along the Grand Strand. On Tuesday, hundreds came out to the MarshWalk celebrating Fat Tuesday, with a MarshWalk twist.More >>
The Myrtle Beach City Council voted unanimously to rescind the use of eminent domain to acquire properties in the Superblock area.More >>
Emergency crews are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl Tuesday night.More >>
Shaun White is the first American male to win gold at three separate Winter Olympics.More >>
A second-grade teacher and her husband found themselves in handcuffs when an undercover narcotics sting targeted their home.More >>
Katie Couric has apologized for saying that the Dutch are so successful in speed skating because skates have been used as a form of transportation when canals freeze in the Netherlands.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
The 27-year-old’s wife gave birth the same day he had surgery to keep his lungs functioning on their own.More >>
Almost 6, Flynn the bichon frise posted his 42nd career best in show victory in what is almost certainly his last show before retiring.More >>
Passengers on board a flight from San Francisco to Honolulu got quite a scare Tuesday when an engine covering apparently came off mid-flight.More >>
Lexington Two officials have released a statement after Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler was fired Monday night following a special board meeting.More >>
