FIRST ALERT: Next round of warm weather starts today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cloudy and chilly weather will turn milder today with a big warm up to near record levels on tap for the end of the week.

After starting off with lingering clouds and temperatures in the lower and middle 40s, today will gradually turn brighter with peeks of sunshine at times by midday into the afternoon. Warmer weather will gradually return with midday temperatures reaching the upper 50s, and readings by this afternoon climbing to near 60 on the Grand Strand and into the middle 60s inland.

The much milder weather will continue to move in tonight with temperatures only dropping into the lower and middle 50s.

Thursday and Friday will see near record warmth under a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday afternoon temperatures will climb into the lower 70s at the beach and the middle to upper 70s across the Pee Dee. The warmest weather arrives on Friday when some inland areas may hit 80!

Another cold front will drop southward into the area by late Friday night. This front will usher in another big drop in temperatures by Saturday. With cloudy skies, spotty light rain and drizzle and a chilly north wind, afternoon temperatures on Saturday will only reach the lower 50s.

