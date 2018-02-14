FIRST ALERT: Near record warmth to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A big warming trend takes hold to end the work week!

The much milder weather will continue to move in tonight with temperatures only dropping into the lower and middle 50s.

Thursday and Friday will see near record warmth under a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday afternoon temperatures will climb into the lower 70s at the beach and the middle to upper 70s across the Pee Dee. The warmest weather arrives on Friday when some inland areas may hit 80!

Another cold front will drop southward into the area by late Friday night. This front will usher in another big drop in temperatures by Saturday. With cloudy skies, spotty light rain and drizzle and a chilly north wind, afternoon temperatures on Saturday will only reach the lower 50s.

You can track the changing temperatures and weekend forecast

