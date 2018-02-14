MarshWalk continues to grow as a popular location for visitors, residents

Flowers and chocolate isn’t the only way to show your affection for that special someone this Valentine’s Day. Some may choose to express their love permanently- in ink! But what happens when the love is gone and you’re stuck with that permanent reminder of what used to be?More >>
Flowers and chocolate isn’t the only way to show your affection for that special someone this Valentine’s Day. Some may choose to express their love permanently- in ink! But what happens when the love is gone and you’re stuck with that permanent reminder of what used to be?More >>
Cloudy and chilly weather will turn milder today with a big warm up to near record levels on tap for the end of the week.More >>
Cloudy and chilly weather will turn milder today with a big warm up to near record levels on tap for the end of the week.More >>
Murrells Inlet is one of the fastest growing places along the Grand Strand. On Tuesday, hundreds came out to the MarshWalk celebrating Fat Tuesday, with a MarshWalk twist.More >>
Murrells Inlet is one of the fastest growing places along the Grand Strand. On Tuesday, hundreds came out to the MarshWalk celebrating Fat Tuesday, with a MarshWalk twist.More >>
The Myrtle Beach City Council voted unanimously to rescind the use of eminent domain to acquire properties in the Superblock area.More >>
The Myrtle Beach City Council voted unanimously to rescind the use of eminent domain to acquire properties in the Superblock area.More >>
On Tuesday, the Florence Chamber of Commerce hosted a Florence Education Day for its 2018 Leadership Florence program.More >>
On Tuesday, the Florence Chamber of Commerce hosted a Florence Education Day for its 2018 Leadership Florence program.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
Emergency crews are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl Tuesday night.More >>
Emergency crews are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl Tuesday night.More >>
The 27-year-old’s wife gave birth the same day he had surgery to keep his lungs functioning on their own.More >>
The 27-year-old’s wife gave birth the same day he had surgery to keep his lungs functioning on their own.More >>
Passengers on board a flight from San Francisco to Honolulu got quite a scare Tuesday when an engine covering apparently came off mid-flight.More >>
Passengers on board a flight from San Francisco to Honolulu got quite a scare Tuesday when an engine covering apparently came off mid-flight.More >>
New Orleans police are on the scene of multiple shootings in close proximity in the Lower Ninth Ward.More >>
New Orleans police are on the scene of multiple shootings in close proximity in the Lower Ninth Ward.More >>
A second-grade teacher and her husband found themselves in handcuffs when an undercover narcotics sting targeted their home.More >>
A second-grade teacher and her husband found themselves in handcuffs when an undercover narcotics sting targeted their home.More >>
The mother of a 3-year-old boy who died after being struck by a vehicle late Monday night says she doesn't hold a grudge against the driver but wants to know what happened.More >>
The mother of a 3-year-old boy who died after being struck by a vehicle late Monday night says she doesn't hold a grudge against the driver but wants to know what happened.More >>
President Donald Trump's administration wants to replace half of SNAP recipients' monthly cash benefits with a box of food.More >>
President Donald Trump's administration wants to replace half of SNAP recipients' monthly cash benefits with a box of food.More >>
Lexington Two officials have released a statement after Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler was fired Monday night following a special board meeting.More >>
Lexington Two officials have released a statement after Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler was fired Monday night following a special board meeting.More >>
Mardi Gras came to a violent end in New Orleans after three separate shootings that left five people wounded and three dead. MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch this report live on Morning Edition New Orleans police were investigating separate fatal shootings Fat Tuesday near the parade route. The first incident happened at about 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Union and Carondelet streets. Police Commander Paul Noel said a fight broke out among a group of peop...More >>
Mardi Gras came to a violent end in New Orleans after three separate shootings that left five people wounded and three dead. MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch this report live on Morning Edition New Orleans police were investigating separate fatal shootings Fat Tuesday near the parade route. The first incident happened at about 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Union and Carondelet streets. Police Commander Paul Noel said a fight broke out among a group of peop...More >>