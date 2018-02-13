Police: Woman charged after allegedly doing drugs in front of 1-year-old, not taking child to doctor

The Myrtle Beach City Council voted unanimously to rescind the use of eminent domain to acquire properties in the Superblock area.More >>
On Tuesday, the Florence Chamber of Commerce hosted a Florence Education Day for its 2018 Leadership Florence program.More >>
A Conway woman was arrested Tuesday on accusations that she had used drugs in front of a 1-year-old girl and not fed the infant.More >>
A new touch of entertainment is coming to the Grand Strand in April. The Waccamaw Center will be home to The Asher Theatre, which will bring Vegas and New York City acts to the area.More >>
Four suspects, including a juvenile, have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a Florence man who was found shot in a vehicle last week.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
President Donald Trump's administration wants to replace half of SNAP recipients' monthly cash benefits with a box of food.More >>
Passengers on board a flight from San Francisco to Honolulu got quite a scare Tuesday when an engine covering apparently came off mid-flight.More >>
"What I think I feel good about is that some people don't appreciate firefighters and paramedics like they should and that's one of the reasons I wanted to do it, " says Mileena Painter.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
New Orleans police are on the scene of multiple shootings in close proximity in the Lower Ninth Ward.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Health is telling people not to eat the deer meat in counties possibly affected by Chronic Wasting Disease. This disease is found in white tailed deer.More >>
Lexington Two officials have released a statement after Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler was fired Monday night following a special board meeting.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.More >>
The mother of a 3-year-old boy who died after being struck by a vehicle late Monday night says she doesn't hold a grudge against the driver but wants to know what happened.More >>
