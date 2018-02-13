Police: Woman charged after allegedly doing drugs in front of 1-year-old, not taking child to doctor

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway woman was arrested Tuesday on accusations that she had used drugs in front of a 1-year-old girl and not fed the infant.

Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 21-year-old Christery Calhoun was booked just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person. She was released shortly after 7 p.m. on a $1,500 bond.

According to an Horry County Police Department report, officers were called back in December after a witness alleged the suspect and her boyfriend had not fed the child and were using drugs while the girl was present.

The child had also allegedly not received any shots or treatment since she was 9 months old, the report stated. The witness took the infant to the doctor, where it was reportedly discovered she had untreated bug bites and boils, and a rash on her waist.

