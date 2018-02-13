City leaders focus on getting more involved with schools on Florence Education Day

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - On Tuesday, the Florence Chamber of Commerce hosted a Florence Education Day for its 2018 Leadership Florence program.

Members met at the Florence Darlington Tech Health Science building in downtown Florence for a day filled with learning about different education opportunities in the city and how to get more involved.

Their day got off to an early start, listening to those who guide local education. Presenters from Coker College, Franc Marion University and Florence School District One, among others, gave the members of Leadership Florence an overview of their education specialty, from preschool to adult education.

Les Echols, a member of the Florence Chamber of Commerce, said Florence Education Day is essential to understanding how Florence’s school system operates.

“They get to ask questions about it and that’s very important that our leaders know about what’s going on in the community, not just at their respective positions, but in the education system and etc,” Echols said.

Over 30 representatives from big and small companies in Florence make up the Leadership Florence 2018 class. One of those leaders is Lauren Voss, representing the Junior League of Florence, a nonprofit that serves women and children in need.

Voss said being a part of this group gives her insight into other organizations.

“Learning about these companies and nonprofits, you know, what their needs are, what they’re needing for the future and how representatives of the Leadership Florence class can help with them,” Voss said.

The class ended its day with a walk through Francis Marion University’s Center for Health Sciences in downtown Florence, learning about their different programs and structure.

While the class finished their day of learning, Echols said it’s places like FMU where other lessons will be taught.

“It’s very important that the education system, that we value the education system, because that’s where our future leaders will come from,” Echols said.

Whether it’s education or nonprofits, Echols said he hopes the group will walk away with lessons learned and better understanding.

Leadership Florence is a nine-month program starting each year in September. The participants will finish with a big gala in May to raise funds for organizations in the community.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.