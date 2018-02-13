Four suspects, including one juvenile, charged in shooting death of Florence man found in vehicle

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Four suspects, including a juvenile, have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a Florence man who was found shot in a vehicle last week.

According to information from Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt, Travion Platt was arrested Monday and charged with one count of murder and count of conspiracy.

Then, on Tuesday, Jaquise Samuel, Jerald Green and a juvenile under the age of 15 were also each charged with murder and conspiracy.

Green also faces a charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Brandt.

The four are charged in the death of 30-year-old Broderick Goodman, who was found shot in a vehicle in the 400 block of Noble Street in Florence early Friday morning. He was later pronounced dead at a nearby emergency room.

According to Brandt, Platt, Samuel and Green were taken to the Florence County Detention Center. The juvenile was taken to Columbia’s Department of Juvenile Justice.

The investigation continues and additional charges may follow.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.