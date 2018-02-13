Chamber-sponsored video calls environmental group’s alternative to I-73 ‘laughable’

Live video from WMBF News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMBF News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Interstate 73 saga continues, with the latest attempt to stop construction of the highway involving the Coastal Conservation League, which wants to widen U.S. 501 instead.

Now, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce has taken to social media to address the leagues' proposed alternate route.

A video posted to the chamber’s Facebook page calls the proposed route – The Grand Strand Expressway – “laughable.”

