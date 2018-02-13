Florence County pet store owner charged with not paying $11K in taxes collected from employees

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The owner of Barkers Pets in Florence County was arrested Tuesday by agents with the South Carolina Department of Revenue for three counts of failing to remit taxes withheld from employee paychecks.

According to an SCDOR press release, Jobie Barker is accused of withholding approximately $11,048 in state income taxes from employee paychecks from 2014 to 2016.

Barker reportedly failed to file S.C. Withholding Tax Returns and to remit those taxes due to the state, the release stated.

If convicted, Barker faces up to a $10,000 fine and/or up to five years in prison per count.

