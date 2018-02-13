Florence County pet store owner charged with not paying $11K in taxes collected from employees

The Interstate 73 saga continues, with the latest attempt to stop construction of the highway involving the Coastal Conservation League, which wants to widen U.S. 501 instead.More >>
The Myrtle Beach City Council voted unanimously to rescind the use of eminent domain to acquire properties in the Superblock area.More >>
A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly committing sexual battery on a 12-year-old girl, according to a press release from Darlington PD. Raymond Charles Lowery-Kris, 20, has been charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct.More >>
The owner of Barkers Pets in Florence County was arrested Tuesday by agents with the South Carolina Department of Revenue for three counts of failing to remit taxes withheld from employee paychecks.More >>
A man has been cited for an accident that killed a 13-year-old girl and her 33-year-old mother in Robeson County Monday morning, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.More >>
A spokesperson for Lexington School District Two confirms an assistant principal at Airport High School was let go and the principal was placed on administrative leave.More >>
A mother accused of following her son to his northwest Charlotte school and pulling a knife on two teens she thought were bullying him is now suing Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools after she was injured during the altercation that followed.More >>
The mother of a 3-year-old boy who died after being struck by a vehicle late Monday night says she doesn't hold a grudge against the driver but wants to know what happened.More >>
Kim would have made the Olympic team with ease four years ago, but she was 13 at the time, too young to make the trip to Russia.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Health is telling people not to eat the deer meat in counties possibly affected by Chronic Wasting Disease. This disease is found in white tailed deer.More >>
Alivia Viellieux died at her home, after a hospitalization for influenza. The Delaware County coroner says she died from pneumonia.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.More >>
President Donald Trump's administration wants to replace half of SNAP recipients' monthly cash benefits with a box of food.More >>
